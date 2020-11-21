Danske Lowers SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

