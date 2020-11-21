Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.80) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DAL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 264,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,487 shares of company stock worth $9,870,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 43.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

