Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

DNLI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.73.

DNLI stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.74.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

