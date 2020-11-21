DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on XRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -214.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

