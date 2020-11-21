Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

DWVYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

