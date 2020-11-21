Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.45.

DWVYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

Derwent London Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit