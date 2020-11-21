Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $45.00

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

CBT stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

