Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cabot from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cabot from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.29.

CBT stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cabot has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cabot by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 83,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,477,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit