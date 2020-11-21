Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $244.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $227.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.24.

NYSE:DE opened at $258.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $191.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 7.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

