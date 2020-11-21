Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target to $36.00

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -499.58 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $52,601,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 11,211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,734,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AdaptHealth by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,090,557 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,912,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AdaptHealth by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 495,014 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.