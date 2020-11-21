Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $28.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised Kohl’s from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Kohl’s from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

KSS stock opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $51.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $121,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

