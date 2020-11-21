Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €99.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €109.31 ($128.60).

Shares of SU opened at €120.55 ($141.82) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €100.18.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

