Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.14. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

