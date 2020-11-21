Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €160.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) stock opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €139.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €151.14. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit