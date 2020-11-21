Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.93.

NYSE:DVN opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 3.28.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 31.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $1,933,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 675,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

