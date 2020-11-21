DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in DexCom by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in DexCom by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 92 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $315.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.07 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.11.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total transaction of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,332. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.47.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

