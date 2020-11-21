Diamond Platform Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,165.00 (DPT)

Diamond Platform Token (CURRENCY:DPT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. Diamond Platform Token has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $3,165.00 worth of Diamond Platform Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond Platform Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00012040 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and LocalTrade. During the last seven days, Diamond Platform Token has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond Platform Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Diamond Platform Token Token Profile

DPT is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Diamond Platform Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,890 tokens. The Reddit community for Diamond Platform Token is /r/cdiamondcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond Platform Token is cdiamondcoin.com . Diamond Platform Token’s official Twitter account is @delivererspower . Diamond Platform Token’s official message board is medium.com/Cdiamondcoin

Diamond Platform Token Token Trading

Diamond Platform Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and LocalTrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond Platform Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond Platform Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond Platform Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Platform Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond Platform Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.