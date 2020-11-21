Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) Trading 1.7% Higher

Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.42. 27,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 49,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURL. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,417,000.

