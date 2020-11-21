Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Up 0.3%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $96.62 and last traded at $96.21. 392,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 401,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average is $61.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.23% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

