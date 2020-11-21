Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the October 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 156.0 days.

DCBOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Docebo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $45.77 on Friday. Docebo has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $45.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

