Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,003,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $210.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.25 and its 200 day moving average is $197.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $7,450,006.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

