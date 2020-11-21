Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DIIBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Dorel Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

OTCMKTS DIIBF opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. Dorel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $360.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

