DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

DPW Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 21.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in DPW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of DPW stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. DPW has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $6.55.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

DPW Company Profile

DPW Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

