Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$51.31 million during the quarter.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Dividend History for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit