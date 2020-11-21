Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$51.31 million during the quarter.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.