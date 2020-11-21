Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

TSE DRM opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.92 million and a PE ratio of 1.81. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

