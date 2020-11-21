Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DUFRY. Main First Bank raised shares of Dufry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dufry presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Dufry has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

