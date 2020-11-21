Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.45 ($35.82).

ETR DUE opened at €27.80 ($32.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.63. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a 12-month high of €32.90 ($38.71).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

