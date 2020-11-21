Dusk Network (DUSK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5,897.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Dusk Network has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $5,897.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0473 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,072,498 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.