easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 840 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 609.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other news, insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,067 shares of company stock worth $7,598,977.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

