easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 500 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 819.68 ($10.71).

EZJ opened at GBX 732.80 ($9.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 561.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 609.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. easyJet plc has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51).

In other easyJet plc (EZJ.L) news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,598,977.

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

