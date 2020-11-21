Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Edison International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after buying an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,823,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,988,000 after purchasing an additional 228,574 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,864,000 after purchasing an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edison International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,214,000 after purchasing an additional 146,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

EIX stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

