Edward D. Bagley Buys 5,602 Shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 5,602 shares of ClearOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,867.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,024,289.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ClearOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.