Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Raised to $35.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,612.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 25,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

