Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Elastic from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Elastic from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $127.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average is $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $675,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,235.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 855,684 shares of company stock valued at $89,941,138 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after acquiring an additional 103,206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

