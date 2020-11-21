Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $127.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

A number of research firms have commented on ESTC. FBN Securities upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

ESTC stock opened at $112.96 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $127.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.67.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 30.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $128.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $78,570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $1,624,460.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,880,269.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,684 shares of company stock worth $89,941,138. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 31.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,684,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $49,222,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,525,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,125,000 after acquiring an additional 353,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 572,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,733,000 after acquiring an additional 317,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

