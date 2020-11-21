Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 278.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

