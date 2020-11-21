EncryptoTel [WAVES] Hits Market Capitalization of $266,384.04 (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market cap of $266,384.04 and approximately $610.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00158419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00963992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00176799 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00095413 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00358960 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES] launched on April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

