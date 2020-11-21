EnterCoin Market Cap Hits $9,840.45 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One EnterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $9,840.45 and $8.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00076831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00398871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00022750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00028206 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $524.99 or 0.02818318 BTC.

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a token. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,296,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

