Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average is $100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $102,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Entergy by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,605,000 after buying an additional 473,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after buying an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after buying an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.