Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 90.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $69.31 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

