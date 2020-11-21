Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Position Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $670.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Equinix stock opened at $728.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $779.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $739.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.24, for a total transaction of $191,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,662.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total transaction of $64,488.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

