Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NASDAQ:ETRN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 38,001 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,368% compared to the average volume of 695 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.53.

Shares of ETRN opened at $7.80 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.85.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,987,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,100,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,544,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11,327.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,540,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 23.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,480,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,640 shares during the last quarter.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

