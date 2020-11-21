Ethereum Gold Project Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $110,424.05 and $1,697.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00078574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.92 or 0.00395898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022672 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00028606 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.16 or 0.02828908 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.