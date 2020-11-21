Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSHY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. Eurocash has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Eurocash Company Profile

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

