Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Down 7.8%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 953,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,073,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
