Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Shares Down 7.8%

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 953,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,073,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XAN shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a current ratio of 251.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Exantas Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Company Profile (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.