Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EIF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

TSE:EIF opened at C$38.50 on Tuesday. Exchange Income Co. has a 52 week low of C$12.57 and a 52 week high of C$46.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

