Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $3,241,065.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 298,404 shares of company stock valued at $82,606,401. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $269.70 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. The firm has a market cap of $768.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

