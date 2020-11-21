Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,145,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 692.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,014 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 429,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 547,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 412,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.