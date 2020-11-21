Fastenal to Issue Special Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) declared a special dividend on Friday, November 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Fastenal has raised its dividend payment by 45.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fastenal to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.4%.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

