FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 19.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 20.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

