Financial Comparison: Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) versus Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) and Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Ability’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Napco Security Technologies $101.36 million 5.28 $8.52 million $0.56 52.07 Ability $1.88 million 0.49 -$7.74 million N/A N/A

Napco Security Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ability.

Profitability

This table compares Napco Security Technologies and Ability’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Napco Security Technologies 7.74% 12.02% 9.18% Ability N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Napco Security Technologies has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ability has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Napco Security Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Napco Security Technologies and Ability, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Napco Security Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ability 0 0 0 0 N/A

Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. Given Napco Security Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Napco Security Technologies is more favorable than Ability.

Summary

Napco Security Technologies beats Ability on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks. The company's alarm systems include automatic communicators, cellular communication devices, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panels, and area detectors; and video surveillance systems comprise video cameras, control panels, video monitors, or PCs. It also buys and resells various identification readers, video cameras, PC-based computers, and peripheral equipment for access control and video surveillance systems; offers school security products; and markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies. The company markets and sells its products primarily to independent distributors, dealers, and installers of security equipment. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, New York.

About Ability

Ability Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and iridium, advanced thuraya, and satellite link interception systems. In addition, it provides international mobile subscriber identity catchers, advanced CDMA interception systems, in-between interception systems, and ultimate interceptions; geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

