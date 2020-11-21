FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 470 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 469.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Novartis by 262.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.