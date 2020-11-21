FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 66,377 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 144,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 140,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

